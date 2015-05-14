Theatre Arts Department Presents “Into The Woods”

SBVC Presents Into The Woods

By Shannon Nolin

Over Mother’s Day weekend, San Bernardino Valley College put on a musical with some humor, tragedy, and even romance. With two acts and numerous musical numbers, “Into The Woods” grabs the attention of the audience. All ages can get something out of the play. “Into The Woods” is a musical that first came out in 1986 and became a 2014 movie.

“Into The Woods” is a fun play to watch. Each character has something different to offer, and the actors behind the characters are very talented. For a show like this it takes many weeks to prepare. They began auditions during the first weeks of the spring semester. “We had over 100 auditions, it was very difficult to pick what actors would move on, and what actors would not,” Melinda Oliver said, who is the Director of the play and is also a teacher at SBVC. She has been teaching at SBVC for three years, but has taught at other junior colleges in the past. She has directed hundreds of plays, showcases, improv shows, talent shows, radio shows, and filmed projects.

SBVC has done a lot of musicals in the past, so doing “Into The Woods” fits in perfectly. Jaime Garcia a student at SBVC said, “This is my first play at Valley. I like it! To me it is better than the movie because I did not like the movie.” Christina Camarena, who also attends SBVC, brought her kids to watch the play because they loved the movie so much. “I am not a musical play type of person, but I think it is pretty good and my kids even like it,” Camarena stated.

So if you missed “Into The Woods,” do not worry because SBVC puts on a main stage show every semester. The next play for fall 2015 will be “Completely Hollywood.” It is about 186 films spanning 100 years of cinematic history – condensed down to a fast-paced, hilarious stage experience. And if you do not think acting is for you, Professor Oliver may disagree: “Sign up! There is room for everyone.”

Advertisements