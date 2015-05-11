Psych Club Promotes Mental Health Awareness

Psychology Club holds a seminar on Mental Health Awareness

By Shannon Nolin

Did you know that May is the month for Mental Health Awareness? Did you also know that there are over 500 different identified mental illnesses in the United States? No? Well, the San Bernardino Valley College Psychology Club is working to change that.

On Friday May 1, the Psychology Club held an open event for students on campus to learn more about mental health. When viewers first walked into the event, they were first asked to sign in, next offered a lunch, and then asked to find a seat to view a short movie. The movie they showed came from eachmindmatters.org and provided information on how to handle mental illness and different types of situations that families cope with when an individual suffers from mental illness. Lauren Sanders, an alumni from SBVC and a community outreach worker, was a guest speaker and spoke on how she has witnessed first hand what mental health problems can do to a person or family.

Jose Beltran is the Psychology Club President and founder of the club. He noted that for over 15 years, SBVC has not had a psychology club. “When I first came to SBVC, I took psychology. I was a bad student that never came to class or I would just show up for tests. However something about psychology made me want to be a better student. I realized that the science behind psychology is what made me want to learn more about it,” Beltran stated. Beltran said that after a few weeks of trying to figure out if the psychology department had a club, he decided to take things into his own hands. “I decided to take charge, I went to my favorite professors and asked them what I needed to do to start the club. I went to other students that knew about psychology and asked if they wanted to join the club. For the club to even get started, you need to have a president, a vice president, a treasurer, and a club advisor–and that is Dr. Moore. If it was not for her, the club would be nothing.”

Dr. Sandra Moore has taught at SBVC for 7 years and at Crafton Hills for 20 years. “The club has only been going for 1 year and we have about 60-70 students in the club. Some students are going to become psychology majors and others are just interested about learning what the club has to offer.” Moore stated. “Today we had a good turn-out, better than I expected. We have surveys for students to take to see what they got out of this event and from what the surveys show it will tell us if we got the word across or if we need to improve,” Moore said.

At the event, participants were given three items: a green ribbon, a green bracelet, and a pin to wear. The green ribbon and the green bracelet are because the color for Mental Health Awareness is lime green. The pin is the Psychology Club logo. “If you are interested in the club, you need passion and loyalty to be in the club,” Beltran said. In a closing statement, by Dr. Moore, she said, “We want to de-stigmatize mental illness. Most people do well by getting help.”

The Psychology Club has a lot of energy, and if you are thinking of wanting to join a club, this is a fresh new club to be a part of.

