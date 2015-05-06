WOLVERINES BATTLE IT OUT WITH ROADRUNNERS BUT LOSE GAME 1

The Wolverines Give Up A Costly Play During the 4th Inning, Lose Game 3-1

By Nicholas Black, Arrowhead Reporter

SAN BERNARDINO- Simply put, no team is playing better baseball at this point in the season than the Wolverines.

Winners of 14 of their last 15 games, including a 13-game winning streak, the San Bernardino Valley College Wolverines looked to continue playing at a high level. They have clinched a playoff position and had their sights on winning the school’s 15th conference championship. However, they still had three more games to go in the regular season and one more team standing in their way between them and the conference championship: The Rio Hondo Roadrunners. Both teams sit atop of the conference standings and know exactly what is at stake. This promised to be a long, tough and grueling series and be a good test for both teams.

Have teams have warmed up? Check.

Are the players are focused and locked in on the game? Check.

Are the Wolverines and Roadrunners fans in their respective bleachers? Check.

Are hats removed as we all honor our flag for the national anthem? Check.

Now that everything’s taken care of everyone is ready, let’s play ball!

SBVC’s Sophmore pitcher Nick Przyblek gets the start this afternoon. At the top of the 1st inning, the Roadrunners struggle to get some hits. Przyblek’s cool and calm presence was beautiful to watch as he picked apart the players at bat. SBVC started strong and did not surrender any big plays in the top of the inning. Three outs goes by and we move to the bottom of the 1st inning. As the crowd for the Wolverines are loud and proud with their team’s good start, Rio Hondo’s Freshman pitcher Joe Wills looks to silence that crowd with some good pitching of his own.

After giving up two straight hits for singles from San Bernardino’s Sophomore center fielder Titus Carlson and Freshman right fielder Austin Berglund, respectively, he realized his plan failed.

SBVC’s Freshman Jonathan McCray was intentionally walked while he was at bat and set the Wolverines up perfectly to score as all the bases were loaded. Sophmore Christian Fillingame steps up to the plate focused and ready to make this key play and to get his team on the scoreboard. Fillingame delivers as he hits the ball to the off to the right and Carlson runs in the for the score as the Wolverines take 1-0 lead.

The excitement and energy from the crowd, as well as the players, was electrifying to say the least. The Wolverines had the mindset of a shark on this day, they smelled blood and we’re going to go for the kill.

The Wolverines went into the top of the 2nd inning leading the game 1-0. The Roadrunners looked to recover from that disappointing inning and get themselves into the game. Rio Hondo’s N. Chico hit the ball for a double which gave the Roadrunners a much needed emotional boost. Rio Hondo’s Freshman infielder J. Row stepped up to the plate and hit the ball for a double of his own which allowed Chico to run in the for the score tying the game at 1 apiece. Just as the Wolverines’ crowd was ecstatic and pumped up from their team scoring, the same could be said about the Roadrunners’ crowd. They were loud and proud and made their presence known and made it clear that Whittier was in the house and they were ready for a dogfight.

Going into the bottom of the 2nd, the Wolverines looked to the respond and retake the lead and regain the momentum.

The batters for the Wolverines couldn’t get anything going as they quickly exited off the field after 3 outs. Sophmore’s Tyler Robles, Kurtis Kloke and Titus Carlson all had nice high hits but were all easily caught by outfielders which made the Wolverines very frustrated.

Similar to how the bottom of the 2nd ended, the 3rd inning was full of impressive hits by both sides but none of them would lead to any scores and the outfielders for both teams were on top of their game catching everything in the air. Neither team was willing to give up the big play in this game, however, the top of the 4th inning takes an interesting turn.

Przyblek had been pitching well throughout this game but couldn’t get into a good rhythm in this inning. Freshman J. Grijalva walks to first base and Freshman A. Ruiz makes a great hit as he runs to second base and their crowd was in a frenzy. Przyblek appeared to be visibly frustrated and bothered by that play and the Roadrunners picked up on that looked to continue making big plays. Rio Hondo’s Chico steps to the plate looking to make a big play as the crowd is still cheering loudly. Przyblek silences their crowd and re-energizes the Wolverines’ crowd by throwing two straight strikes as he seems to have his confidence back.

The Wolverines’ crowd is loud and energetic and are on their feet but then Chico steps up makes what would turn out to be the play of the game.

Chico hits the ball to the far left and a SBVC outfielder barely misses the ball. Chico takes off and gets all the way to second base and because the ball was dropped, enough time was allowed for Grijalva and Ruiz to score on that play as the Roadrunners took a commanding 3-1 lead in this game, all while on the road in a hostile environment.

The Wolverines are stunned and are in disbelief.

Though it was only the top of the 4th inning, the look of defeat was all over their faces. They pride themselves on being able to make plays in the outfield and that play drowned the energy out of the players, coaches and the fans as the momentum was sitting comfortably with the Rio Hondo Roadrunners.

The Roadrunners crowd erupted even more once the bottom of the 4th came around and Rio Hondo’s Freshman Wills, poised as ever, pitched beautifully throwing six strikes and surrendered only three hits that were all caught by outfielders. The tables had turned dramatically. The Wolverines looked confident and looked to seize control of the game early once momentum was on their side, but once that play happened, the Wolverines were not able to mentally recover from that and be effective beyond that point.

Both teams struggled to score throughout the game due to great pitching and excellent play from the infielders and outfielders. The Wolverines did a great job of not allowing the Roadrunners to make any more big plays, however, the Roadrunners did an even better job not giving up big hits from the Wolverines which was key for them maintaining this lead.

The Wolverines fought hard and had their moments were it seemed they were going to make those big plays, as they normally do, regain the lead but it wasn’t enough. Joe Wills willed his team to victory by throwing strike after strike and the outfielders did an even better job staying discipline back there not giving up big plays and getting the batters out everything chance they got. Rio Hondo came out with an impressive victory on the road and left the field with big smiles on their faces.

The Wolverines will travel up to Whittier to take on the Roadrunners on Thursday April 23rd for game 2 of this series to even the score and win a game on their field.

