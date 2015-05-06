The Clothesline Project – Be Fearless and Speak Now!

By: Victor Rodriguez, Reporter

The Clothesline Project allows us to spread awareness of Sexual Assault from actual survivors in order to help prevent it from happening.

Sexual Assault is a serious topic to talk about to anyone. It can happen to anyone at anytime, anywhere, no matter if you’re an infant, or an elderly citizen. This usually occurs to women, but there’s a common misconception that it only occurs to them. In fact, it can happen to men as well.

Survivors of sexual assault had found a way to show awareness with the aid of t-shirts. Not just any plain t-shirts. These t-shirts are unique because they share their own stories, or to honor someone they knew. What’s also unique about these t-shirts is the fact that each colored shirt represents a different message. These are what they represent:

White represents men and women who died because of violence;

Yellow or beige represents battered or assaulted men and women;

Red, pink, and orange are for survivors of rape and sexual assault;

Blue and green t-shirts represent survivors of incest and sexual abuse;

Purple or lavender represents men and women attacked because of their sexual orientation;

Black is for men and women attacked for political reasons.

These shirts kick started what is now known as “The Clothesline Project.”

San Bernardino Valley College made the month of April ‘Sexual Assault Awareness Month.’ Out of the many on-campus events relating to it, we held our own version of The Clothesline Project. While Valley followed the format of creating messages on the t-shirts to show awareness, it’s interesting to note that we did not base the shirts off of any of the following colors mentioned above. The reason for this was because we did not want anyone feeling left out in participating.

Speaking with Justine Plemons, the advisor for San Bernardino Valley College’s Clothesline Project, I asked her: What plans does our school have in order to prevent sexual assault from happening?

“We hope we can remove the stigma of sexual assault on campus,” Plemons stated.

“We can start with students reporting any sexual assault activity to the school police.”

I talked with David Skelton, a student at Valley, and asked for his input about the Clothesline Project.

“I believe it gives the opportunity for open dialogue amongst students.”

Finally, I asked what Skelton’s responsibility was in preventing sexual assault. “I would report any suspicious activity,” Skelton said. “Sexual Assault is a people issue, not just a man or women’s issue.”

If you would like more information regarding the Clothesline Project, please go to:

http://www.clotheslineproject.org/

The Clothesline Project is one of many awareness events that I feel will become important to those who have never heard of it, or just hearing about it for the first time because of how relevant it can be. When I was looking at all of the shirts, I feel the one that stood out the most is the small white one. This stood out to me because of it’s simple, but powerful message:

“Believe the victim. Be Fearless and speak now!”

What do you think about the Clothesline Project? Let us know in the comments below!

