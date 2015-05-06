Associated Student Government

By: Shannon Nolin

On Wednesday April 29 the San Bernardino Valley College Associated Student Government put on a Student Appreciation Day. The event took place on the lawn between the Library, North Hall, and the Cafeteria. The event started at 12:00pm when the students could have a meet-and-greet with candidates running for certain positions for ASG. At 1:00pm, the students could ask the candidates questions. One of the main questions was how will ASG get the word out on certain events and how will they allow the events to last longer so the students who are in class can make it to the events.

Albert Lopez who has been part of ASG for one year as Director of Campus Central Affairs, and a part of the Puente Club for three years serving as Vice President, and then President, is running for Campus Events Director. He answered the question saying he will get with public relations and try to get the word out on social media and just to make sure that ASG reaches out to all the students on campus. Clarence Smith, who is also running for Campus Events Director, followed that response by saying that they will advertise with posters and that it is all about communication. “We are all here to help each other,” Smith stated.

Muhammad Khan, who is Student Service Affairs Director and is running for President of ASG, wants to work with students on improving their focus on school. He is thinking of setting up a meditation area for students, where they can come and relax especially during finals week. He would also like to have cultural events for students to interact with other students. “A simple HI would make someone’s day. My main goal is to focus on the students and the life around them,” Khan said.

Vice President of ASG is Gabriel Jaramillo was working the pizza table, refreshment table, and also was in charge of the games for the Student Appreciation Day. Jaramillo overlooks duties of the board of directors and acts as President when the President cannot be there. He is chair of the ASG meetings which is open to everyone. And he is also an advocate for the students when something occurs on campus. “There have been no big problems lately, just little things like not having enough tutors,” Jaramillo stated.

“ASG is down to earth,” Diane Razo said, who is a student at SBVC and also attended Student Appreciation Day. She is getting familiar with what the officers do and is learning what to do so she can run for office next year. “As an elderly lady, I care so much for the students and this school and it takes commitment,” Razo stated.

Turn-out for events put on by ASG has always been great. They have small groups at times because of how the class schedules are. The ASG group has a lot of energy and tries to get all the students walking by involved. If you would like to know what ASG is doing, follow them on Facebook under SBVC Associated Student Government and help them get to 2,000 likes. Do not forget to vote May 4-6, 2015 online through your student email.

Advertisements