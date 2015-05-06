SBVC International Film Festival: Boxing Girls of Kabul

The Final Round

By Joseph Cassidy

The Boxing Girls of Kabul was shown Thursday, April 23, in the Library Viewing Room. It is the fifth and final installment of the International Film Festival’s five-week series.

The Boxing Girls of Kabul is a Canadian documentary about three young women with aspirations of fighting and representing their home country of Afghanistan in the 2012 Olympics. However they face many obstacles such as cultural values, tradition, and the terrorist group known as the Taliban. The documentary was released in 2012. It is directed by Ariel Nasr, and it mainly takes place in Afghanistan.

These three young women with the help and training by their coach, Sabir Sharifi, hope to qualify for the 2012 Olympics by fighting in many international tournaments against other women. From start to finish these women face huge disadvantages, not only because of gender but because of where they are from: Afghanistan.

They train in Ghazi Stadium, the national stadium which was a place of execution for the Taliban. They train without the right equipment including an actual boxing ring. They are constantly under scrutiny because of what they do and how it effects their families. No one believes in these women which ultimately leads them chasing after nothing. They have hope, but it is a false hope.

In today’s world women are able to do more. However, that is not the case in all places even in the United States. Women face what is called a glass ceiling, being able to only see the top but never reach it because of the limitations we still put on women today.

This documentary is not your typical sports documentary.

Before the documentary was shown, the audience got to experience a Super Bowl commercial which was shown during this year’s Super Bowl. It was a commercial about doing things like a girl. Within the commercial someone would tell either a little girl, young woman, or a boy to do thing like a girl, like run like a girl or throw like a girl meaning we still stereotype women and their abilities. It relates to the documentary in terms of sexism: the three young women because of their gender are expected to fail mainly because boxing is a male dominated sport and the fact that Afghanistan dose not provide a lot of opportunities to women.

Before the film, there was a pre-movie discussion, giving students great information about the film as well as facts about the film. Among the panel that gave students some insight on the film was Professor Daihim Fozouni, the man behind the International Film Festival, English Professor Edward Jones, Anthropology Professor Melissa King, and English Professor Lauren Bond. The panel had a Q&A session after the film to give students a chance to ask their questions about the film as well as give their own observations of the film.

From what I saw a lot of students were disappointed with the documentary, asking questions like why even stay in Afghanistan or what is the point of these women even trying to become boxers. It’s all because of cultural values, traditions, and religion. These women work towards becoming boxers and not being held to the low standard that which mostly all women in Afghanistan face. However, no matter how hard they try, they simply weren’t able to reach their goal, to represent their country in the Olympics.

I talked to Professor Fozouni about the film, and I asked him how he felt about it. He said “I really liked the movie because it shows the courageous struggle of these young women against almost insurmountable obstacles.” I also asked him what his thought process was when selecting the films to show for the international film festival. He said “I thought the location and the story of the movies were very compelling and would prove educational for the students. Also, this documentary shares the theme of struggling against restrictive traditions that were found in last week’s film; the students could compare and contrast the treatment of the theme.”

I then talked to Professor Jones about the film and how he felt about it. He said “I thought the film was important but a bit ill-conceived. It seems to create a shining oasis in the desert. I loved that these girls fought because they wanted to fight. They don’t see the glory in their minds. That touched me. The belief in something beautiful that only you can see is precious.” I then asked him how he would compare it to other sports documentaries. He said “Other sports documentaries are worse for the most part. 1/3 potential comeback, 1/3 money grab, 1/3 allowance for last grab at lost glory. But it seemed scripted too much at times, which is very much like any other documentary.” I finally asked him if he felt Afghanistan is like the United States in terms of what we allow women to do and not do. He said “Christopher Hitchens once said, “Rape is punishment in some countries. At least in this country, it is a crime.” I’d draw the same line, but both countries, the one I live in and Afhganistan, move far too slowly. They cover women’s bodies like the women don’t own what’s underneath. We encourage women to expose as much as possible, but usually to make some man money and/or to reinforce the idea that what’s exposed or hidden is not entirely hers. I see a difference, but there should be a larger difference. Both countries should be ashamed. I’d bet if you called an Afghani boy and an American boy a girl, they’d both be offended, but unsure about why.”

I also talked to Professor Melissa King about how she felt about the film. She said “I am kind of ambivalent about the film. I’m not sure what the message really is. It’s been called a feel-good, inspirational movie, but it calls up more cynicism than hope in me.” I then asked her if she had experienced a situation where she was not allowed to do what she wanted in terms of sports. She said “No. I ran track in high school and did not experience discrimination in terms of equipment or training. However, I have experienced sexism in a variety of ways in my life, and I know several of my SBVC students have told me about their experiences of sexism in sports. One young woman was the lone wrestler at her high school here in the Inland Empire and had to fight to be taken seriously. There are similar stories that pop up in local newspapers on a regular basis.” I finally asked her if she feels people still overlook women, what they can do, and if she thinks Americans still stereotype women in terms of their capabilities. She said “This is a huge question that we could devote a whole semester to studying. Yes, sexism and gender inequality exist in the US, but we likely stereotype all genders. Due to stereotyping, we may overlook individual abilities, understandings, and preferences and end up accepting restrictive, limiting ways of life. Stereotypes lead us to think in terms of strict categories, but real life is so much more messy and fluid.”

I finally talked to Professor Lauren Bond about the film. I asked her how she felt about it and she said “I particularly enjoyed the movie, because it seemed to have been filmed and presented in a real and honest manner. Of course, I do recognize that the genre of the documentary is not saved from the need to still present a coherent narrative and a deliverable message; so, I can understand why some people would criticize the film’s overemphasis on the potentially dangerous decisions of the female boxers and of their coaches, especially against the backdrop of an unstable Middle Eastern nation. I think that perhaps some of the nuances of the boxer’s lives were not shown, because they would complicate the film’s narrative and discussion about gender. And yet, ultimately, I appreciated the subject matter, particularly the interviews with the boxers and their families.” I then asked her if she feels Afghanistan is somewhat like the United States in terms of what women can do and can not do. She said “I do think that girls and women in the United States still experience inequalities stemming from stereotypes and expectations of sex and gender. But I would not suggest that what women experience in Afghanistan is the same as what we experience here. It’s difficult to make comparisons, but I would say that the extent of gender roles, expectations, and taboos is much more discriminatory in Afghanistan. That girls are only now allowed to attend school speaks a lot to this–and still, many young women are still prevented from doing so by their families. I have seen our educational dreams for girls and women in this country change for the better drastically over the years, which is extremely important for reaching gender equality as a society. The same would go for sports and athleticism.

“One professor noted during the discussion following the movie that in our country, women are indeed encouraged to become athletes and are praised for their achievements; yet, here in America, we also see major trends in the sexualization of female bodies. So, while girls and women are not prohibited from sports and are in fact encouraged to excel in such activities, we are at the same time subjected to an sexual objectification unrelated to our actual physical feats and achievements of will, endurance, and skill. This objectification is pervasive and affects us in many aspects of our lives.”

I finally asked her how she thinks students can benefit from international films and she said “International films are for one, very interesting. I think it’s refreshing to watch films made by people from other cultures about people of other cultures, because we are given the chance to learn about others in a way that may be much different from what we’re used to. We also are presented with information from a different perspective, not an American perspective which can help us better understand our world. I also think that hearing and seeing people speak, dress, and act differently provides us a chance to see past appearances of which we are accustomed. This might help us see past the surface and try to understand another human being.”

The Boxing Girls of Kabul received a few awards including Best Documentary at the Viewfinders International Film Festival and being nominated for best short documentary at the first Canadian Screen Awards.

This is the end of the International Film Festival. I asked Professor Fozouni what other themes might he considered for future semesters in terms of a film festival. He said “I have spoken extensively with Professor Jones and other faculty members about future film festivals. The one thing we all agree on is that we will do this again, but the theme(s) haven’t been finalized yet.”

Again, thank you to the English Department, Associated Student Government, and Professor Fozouni for giving students a great opportunity to view some international cinema and experience a world outside their own.

If you are interested in literature or film there are a variety of English literature classes where students can enjoy and analyze a range of great literature, including films.

