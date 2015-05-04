Debate Competition a Success at San Bernardino Valley College

Third Annual Debate Competition Ends With Controversial Topic

by Daniel Perez

Arrowhead Staff Reporter

On Apr. 30, 2015, Department of Communication held its third annual Debate Competition at San Bernardino Valley College at 3 p.m. The event pitted students from all Communication Studies (Comm) 125 classes against each other in a friendly competition as each group was given a topic to either debate for (affirmative) or against (negative) the topic.

In the beginning, there was a small crowd gathering outside the library has competitors were practicing, reviewing, and rehearsing what they will speak since nobody knew which side they were going to be on. Susan Mattson, a professor in Communication Studies, was guiding and running the competition to ensure everyone has sign-in to compete and also encouraging ours to keep practicing.

The mood surrounding the tables by the library was filled with nervousness and excitement. Each competitor with their debate partner going over who should speak first and explain what they will talk about. A bit later, Mattson announced for everyone to come inside the Library View Room 139 and be seated to hear the instruction on tonight’s debate competition.

As the crowd made there way in, Mattson first welcomed everyone to SBVC third annual debate competition and was pleased with a huge turnout this year. She added, “We have four judges tonight to judge the competition and three topics. We will be posting on glass window outside the library, the rooms you will debate in, the topic of debate, and the judge whom will be scoring your performance.”

As Mattson dismissed the crowd, everyone quickly ran to the posted paper’s and were frantic to find out where the Building and room number were. The first debate topic was on “Stop Militarizing Law Enforcement Act (HR 5478)” in Business room (B-216).

The schedule time for the debate to start was at 3:20 pm with Judge (Professor) Jay Danley. The time keeper for this debate was selected beforehand and would be keeping time to how long each competitor would debate until time has expired. Beforehand, both teams greeted and wished each other good luck in the debate. Both teams seemed a bit confused on why the debate hadn’t started, to which Danley announced it is up to the time keeper to start the show. The time keeper was too focused on her phone to notice it was four minutes past the start of the debate time.

The first team went up to debate was the affirmative group on the topic “Stop Militarization of the Police Act,” and the nervousness for the competition was shown. Both spoke slowly, follow by “uh” that is usually taught in Communication Studies class to not get used to saying them and to help break of that habit. They gave their facts and arguments well but had trouble to make eye contact with the audience. In addition, the pace of which they spoke was frequently vary from slow to fast or visa versa. The negative debate team on the other hand, had clear experience that showed when presenting and speaking to the audience. Making eye contact and speaking with full knowledge of the topic, they were able to win the first round. The debate ended at 3:55, with Danley telling to return to the library viewing room to wait further instructions.

The second round topic was on “Random Drug and Alcohol Testing for Doctors.” The debate, with two new teams speaking in front of a new group of audience and judge, started at 4:20pm. The first team was affirmative for the topic and displayed an extreme demeanor to having random drug testing. Both were very well prepared, knowledgeable, and articulated what they spoke well as they argued that a severe and punishable imprisonment will be the key factor to deter doctors from drug and alcohol abuse. The second team, negative, were knowledgeable and presented their case against random drug testing but failed to debate properly due to time management or ending their debate early. They argued that a routine and proper drug testing providing substance abuse programs inside of imprisonment. In cross-debate, it slowly heated up with questions testing and pushing their knowledge and research to the topic. However, one question was brought up that seemed to be a personal slander against the other team for not voting on Proposition 46, which felt like a off-topic subject to ask, especially if age is a key factor for ineligibility to voting.

As the second round came to an end, everyone met back in Lib/VR-139 to await the announcement of the two team finalist. However, they first were going to call each competitor name to receive medals for participating in the competition. The two teams were revealed, Joni with Marquise, and Kaila with Hector. Both team were excited to have made it this far and ready for the next round. The topic for the final round is “Whether Mass Surveillance by the U.S. Government is illegal” and this was considered the granddaddy of the debate, even to todays standard. Mattson flipped a coin to determine which team would go first and what side they would be on. Kaila and Hector won the coin toss and chose the affirmative side, leaving Joni and Marquise to be on the negative side. Mattson allowed the teams to have a 5 minute intermission to rehearse, plan, and debate for the next half-hour.

This topic is currently spoken about on the national level thanks to former NSA employee, whistle-blower Edward Snowden for leaking out private and secret government information. As one would expect in a public televise debate on Fox News, CNN, or Face the Nation, this debate got heated–and occasionally personal–with questions and rebuttal being fired at each competitor from the opening statements, to cross-debate, and even the closing arguments. Both teams did extremely well with the research they had prepared and used throughout the entire debate. The crowd reaction was in complete awe but also divided upon hearing all the facts presented to them. The issue general brought up during the debate was metadata, which is defined according to whatis.techtarget.com “is data that describes other data. Meta is a prefix that in most information technology usages means “an underlying definition or description.”

The argument which the affirmative states is that the government does have access to our personal metadata in our Facebook, Twitter, text message and any other social media data located on our cellphones which violates a citizens personal privacy. In defense, the negative rebuttal by saying the government should have access to it, but it is not violating a citizen personal privacy due to in-part of keeping an eye for terrorist activity. In the closing arguments, each debater made sure to have a truly memorable final statement which resulted in the next person to one-up the previous speaker.

After the debate ended, the judges went in for deliberation and reviewing for the competition. The two teams shook hands and congratulated each other on a good debate performance and waited for the announcement of the winners. The audience, buzzing with excitement, discussed with friends and fellow classmates about who clearly was the winner in the final debate. While others were still debating about the topic itself and adding more debate on either side.

Mattson asked the audience for a drum roll as she announced the winners, Kaila and Hector. Afterwards, Danley was asked how he thought the final round went and said, “I think it went really well. Both teams did an excellent job on their research and debate.” When asked how close he thought the decision on a winner was, he added, “It was a really tough decision to make because again, both teams debated well and provided facts on all levels. We had a tough time picking a winner because each pros and cons were evenly matched with each other. And made it tough to eliminate it down to one thing.” Next, Mattson was asked the same questions and she answered, “I felt that both teams did an excellent job in preparing and debating tonight’s competition. They had all the research done extensively well and were well-prepared.” When asked about what team she would have picked to in, if she was to judge, she said “I would have picked the same way the judges picked, Kaila and Hector. Because it was tough to really narrow down who really did well overall, but that would have been the team I pick as the winners.”

