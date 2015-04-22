SBVC International Film Festival 

Like Water for Chocolate: A Recipe for Love, Passion, Magic, and Tradition

By Joseph Cassidy

Like Water for Chocolate was shown last Thursday, April 16 in the Library Viewing Room and is the fourth installment of the International Film Festival’s five-week series.

Like Water for Chocolate is a film adaptation of the popular novel with the same name and is written by novelist Laura Esquivel. The film was directed by Alfonso Arau. (Fun Fact: Alfonso Arau, besides being a director, also acted as the villain in the 1986 film ¡Three Amigos!)

In the film Like Water for Chocolate, the story focuses on a young woman known as Tita played by Lumi Cavazos. She is youngest of her family, and after losing her father is forced into the tradition of having to take care of her mother with no plans to get married until her mother has past away. This tradition ultimately forces her to watch her one true love who she longs for, Pedro (Marco Leonardi), marry her older sister Rosaura (Yareli Arizmendi).

Tita is a strong passionate woman who has burning desire for Pedro which began at young age, and throughout the film, we see how these two characters express their love and passion over time even though they are not allowed to be together.

Their love could be explained through a popular Kings of Leon song “Sex on Fire,” as they burst into flames, literally, at the end of the film.



One of many elements in the film is the presence of magic in the real world also known as magical realism. Throughout the film, we see many different situations where unexplained things happen, such as spontaneous combustion. In reality, we all experience situations that seem to be fixed with a little touch of magic, then find ourselves not able to explain how or why these things happen.

In the novel unlike the film, every chapter is a recipe that the reader can use to cook. In the film we see food used to explain certain emotions and feelings that reflect the main character, Tita.

Tradition as well as family values also have a a strong presence, as we see the main character suffer because she is unable to do what she wants. Traditions can be good or bad: sometimes we need tradition; sometimes we need to be rid of it. In today’s world, more and more people don’t follow tradition either set by family or society, as we see people continue to follow their own interests. This film greatly represents what it means to go one’s own path instead of follow one already made by others.

Before the film there was a pre-movie discussion, giving students great information about the film as well as facts about the film. Among the panel that gave students some insight on the film was Professor Daihim Fozouni, the man behind the International Film Festival. Unfortunately professor Fozouni was the only panelist before the film. However, after the film he would be joined by President of the Associated Student Government, Thomas Robles. The panel had a Q&A session after the film to give students a chance to ask their questions about the film as well as give their own observations of the film.



Many of the students during the session showed how this film relates to us all by discussing some of their own ideas about tradition as well as talk about traditions they followed while growing up as well as talking about how magic seems to take place in our everyday lives and how the film displays unexplainable acts that seem not to make any sense at all.

I talked to Professor Fozouni about the film, and I asked him how he felt about it. He said “I really like the film because it is a good representative of the magical realism.” I also asked him if he prefers the novel or the film, and he said “I like them both. The novel does provide more recipes for the readers who love to make food, but the film actually shows the creations, which look delicious.”

I also talked to President of the ASG President Robles. I asked him how he felt about the film, and he said “I think the film was a very creative work of art that really put Mexican filmmaking on the map.” I then asked him how he felt about tradition in terms of the film and he said, “I think tradition is very important, but we must pick and choose which ones hold the test of time and actually benefit you and those around you.”

The novel Like Water for Chocolate was first published in 1989, and the film of the same name (Rated R) was released in April of 1992, making the film 23 years old this month. It won 11 Ariel Awards in the Mexican Academy of Motion Pictures including the Award for Best picture. It is the highest grossing Spanish-language film to ever release in the United States during its time.

There is one more film to be shown. The next film will be shown this Thursday April 23 in the library viewing room. The film is called The Boxing Girls of Kabul which is a documentary from Afghanistan. FREE PIZZA will be provided beforehand. It is also absolutely FREE to attend the film.

This is the grand finale which is sure to hit you with the knock out punch.

Again, thank you to the English Department, Associated Student government, and Professor Fozouni for giving students a great opportunity to view some international cinema and experience a world outside their own.

If you are interested in literature or film there is a variety of English literature classes where students can enjoy and analyze a range of great literature, including films. For more information you can email Professor Fozouni at dfozouni@valleycollege.edu

Please come and show your support for the last film of the International Film Festival. You will not regret it.

