Rededicating and a Work of Art

Veteran’s Center Rededication

By: Shannon Nolin

On April 9, 2015 in the Student Center building, the Veteran’s Center had a Rededication of the center. The program began with the presenting of colors by the San Bernardino High School Color Guard. Then the Pledge of Allegiance by Darrell Mattison, a student worker at the Veteran’s Resource Center. Next in the Ceremony “The Star Spangle Banner” was sung by the San Bernardino Valley College Choir. The Choir also sang “God Bless America” for a second song in the program. Dr. Ricky Shabazz, the SBVC VPSS, welcomed everyone and introduced a few people who were speakers for the event. Then Bruce Baron the Chancellor for San Bernardino Community College District opened up the ceremony and also thanked Santino Romo for painting a mural which was revealed after the ceremony along with snacks and refreshments.

One of the speakers Reginald Campbell, a VRC Veteran Student Assistant, spoke on when he first came to the Veterans Center and how he needed help registering for classes. Campbell was in the army for three years, Post Vietnam War 76-79. After being in the army, he was in the Postal Service for 26 years where he was a Clerk, Superintendent, and then a Supervisor before wanting to come back to school for a new career. He works for the Veteran’s Center and says he “likes being an encouragement to the younger Vets who do not have a career in mind and encourage them to do well.”

When you first walk into the Veteran’s Center, the first thing you see is the Mural, which has the each military branch and even a symbol for the Prisoners Of War or P.O.W. The previous artist did not end up working out. Santino Romo, also a student at SBVC, got the offer in October 2014 to do this mural. Nothing was planned out, and he had no blue print or concept of what he wanted to do. Romo says, “I prayed and asked God for help,” and he finally came up with what is now the finished product. He is very thankful for the opportunity and would love to do something like this again.

Stop by and take a look at the beautiful mural!

Veteran’s Resource Center (VRC)

Mon – Thurs: 8:00am – 5:00pm

Fri: 8:00am – 3:00pm

(909) 384-4411

Fax: 909-889-7821

Campus Center, CC-133

Advertisements