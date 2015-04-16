Journey Through Alcohol and Drug Addiction

James Brown Gives a Brief Look into His Life and Answers Questions

By Daniel Perez

Arrowhead Staff Reporter

-San Bernardino- On Apr. 15, 2015, Department of Human Services invited CSUSB English professor and accomplished author, James Brown, to speak today upon behave of Alcohol Awareness Month at San Bernardino Valley College. His speech presentation was held at Library Viewing Room-139 and there were hardly any seats available for students appearing late.

Melinda Moneymaker, Co-chair of Human Services, presented a brief background information on Brown, and was pleased with scheduling his third appearance at SBVC to speak in front of students and share his life story. Brown began by reading a 15 minute essay exerpt from his book The River.

At this point in time, auditorium was silent enough to hear a squeak from a mouse, and there was a gasp of air from the audience as Brown read with a steady, husky, but stern tone. With great descriptive detail and straight-forwardness, the listeners were able to see a young 9 year old child, experimenting with his first drug, marijuana. In the East Side of San Jose, where at the time most adults did drugs, Brown use was considered normal and acceptable because of the majority of the neighborhood adults did it freely without being told, “This is bad for you and dangerous!”

Recalling his adolescence and his family with problems and issues with alcohol and drugs, the students were amazed to find out, the adventures a professor experienced long before he started teaching. Brown stated, “My father was a construction worker, and every night, he would come home and drink most of the night. He had a study job, drank just only at night time heavily, but not so much during the day time. He made it work, to where he provided a roof and decent living for the family to live. However, he was never angry when he was drinking. My mother, on the other hand, was angry and mean when she got drunk.” Brown describes his first experience in doing cocaine at 15, while in high school. This happened by chance, Brown read, “The drug dealer I was meeting, behind the bleachers, at the football field, was all dried out of weed. He told me this drug will give you a better high than any other drug.” Brown experience with cocaine would become a part of his life, but he said, “Getting hooked is for the weak. Losers is what they are!”

Each time, a certain phase was repeated during his reading. “Walking dead”, as he referred to not the drug and alcohol experience, but the normal civilian life a person lived. As he continue to read, the definition of walking dead morphed from a sober, civilian person to the alcoholic and drug addicted that refused help, intervention, and rehab programs. Brown realized, as the result of his ruined first marriage and late into his 30s, his addiction was getting out of control. Those that still cared for him and still loved him were the ones that helped him make his change and become sober. Brown realized his weakness is not battling the addiction. He sought for redemption through the addiction and wished to be sober. To be able to find a better life, job, and overall happiness that his sons can be proud of.

After the 15 minute reading ended, Brown started a question and answer session with the students in attendance. The first student, spoke up about how much Brown’s book was an inspiration in her life and knowing it is possible to get back on the right track in life. She also spoke about her troubles with drug addiction, and it took her 9 different Alcoholic Anonymous programs until she found the one that change her completely. She has been sober since 2009. Brown and the audience in attendance applaud her for sticking to her sobriety, and Brown himself was pleased to know it is not easy to battle the addiction, but you be pleased with the reward of having a clear head.

When Brown was asked about his family, he answered, “I was the youngest in the family, but the first person to go to college and graduate.” The next question, was about the challenge of his first year being sober. Did he forget or had trouble remembering things? Brown answered, “My first year being sober, I couldn’t remember things well. I was forgetful, and I had a lack of sleep. The drugs I did messed up my chemical balance in my body. The chemistry was out of whack, and for that I’m suffering now as the result of that.”

The next question asked was did he go back to those he had hurt and ask for forgiveness for what he had done and put them through? He said, “Some were forgiving and others were not.” Another question asked was “What did you do fill the void of drinking alcohol, or what did you do to help pass time and not think about drinking?” He answered, “Weight lifting helped me avoid drinking. I may not be able to lift a lot now that I have gotten old. But, being able to have a 100lbs pressed against my chest, as I bench pressed, and lifted the weight up. My mind is simply clear of any thoughts.”

When asked if any of his sons ended up following down his drug footsteps, he answered quickly with, “my youngest son.” He said, “it shocked me. It even scared me to death to find out my son was starting a drug problem similar to me. I didn’t notice it at first. He was active in youth wrestling, and then he got injured. I didn’t notice anything weird or fishy until I got a notice he was seven days truant from school.” He added, “That is when I started putting two and two together. I had him drug tested, and he was positive for all drugs possible in his system. I took him out of public school and enrolled him into a Christian school. I drop him off at school, picked him up, had him go to the gym and work out for three hours with me. I drug tested him every month.” He then said, “But, he is 19 now, and I have not drug tested him since I saw he got his act together. And he is doing very well now. And I’m proud of him for getting his life together.”

As the questions and answers segment came to an end, students line up to have Brown personally sign their books. Staff from the student bookstore set up a small table with two of his biography books, The River-A Memoir and The Los Angeles Diaries. As he signed each book, students personally thank him for coming down to SBVC and talking about his life. Some were thankful for the advice he gave and will do what they can to help those in their personal life become sober or try to live a better life.

Advertisements