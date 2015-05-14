Psychology Club holds a seminar on Mental Health Awareness

By Shannon Nolin

Did you know that May is the month for Mental Health Awareness? Did you also know that there are over 500 different identified mental illnesses in the United States? No? Well, the San Bernardino Valley College Psychology Club is working to change that.

On Friday May 1, the Psychology Club held an open event for students on campus to learn more about mental health.