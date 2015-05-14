Into The Woods
Photo By: Shannon Nolin
SBVC Presents Into The Woods
By Shannon Nolin
Over Mother’s Day weekend, San Bernardino Valley College put on a musical with some humor, tragedy, and even romance. With two acts and numerous musical numbers, “Into The Woods” grabs the attention of the audience. All ages can get something out of the play. “Into The Woods” is a musical that first came out in 1986 and became a 2014 movie.
The Short Movie from Each Mind Matters
Photo By: Shannon Nolin
Psychology Club holds a seminar on Mental Health Awareness
By Shannon Nolin
Did you know that May is the month for Mental Health Awareness? Did you also know that there are over 500 different identified mental illnesses in the United States? No? Well, the San Bernardino Valley College Psychology Club is working to change that.
Students listening to the candidates running for ASG Photo By: Shannon Nolin
Associated Student Government
By: Shannon Nolin
On Wednesday April 29 the San Bernardino Valley College Associated Student Government put on a Student Appreciation Day. The event took place on the lawn between the Library, North Hall, and the Cafeteria. The event started at 12:00pm when the students could have a meet-and-greet with candidates running for certain positions for ASG. At 1:00pm, the students could ask the candidates questions. One of the main questions was how will ASG get the word out on certain events and how will they allow the events to last longer so the students who are in class can make it to the events.
The array of t-shirts that was located near the cafeteria during the month of April.
By: Victor Rodriguez, Reporter
The Clothesline Project allows us to spread awareness of Sexual Assault from actual survivors in order to help prevent it from happening.
Sexual Assault is a serious topic to talk about to anyone. It can happen to anyone at anytime, anywhere, no matter if you’re an infant, or an elderly citizen. This usually occurs to women, but there’s a common misconception that it only occurs to them. In fact, it can happen to men as well.
The Wolverines Give Up A Costly Play During the 4th Inning, Lose Game 3-1
By Nicholas Black, Arrowhead Reporter
SAN BERNARDINO- Simply put, no team is playing better baseball at this point in the season than the Wolverines.
Winners of 14 of their last 15 games, including a 13-game winning streak, the San Bernardino Valley College Wolverines looked to continue playing at a high level. They have clinched a playoff position and had their sights on winning the school’s 15th conference championship. However, they still had three more games to go in the regular season and one more team standing in their way between them and the conference championship: The Rio Hondo Roadrunners. Both teams sit atop of the conference standings and know exactly what is at stake. This promised to be a long, tough and grueling series and be a good test for both teams.
